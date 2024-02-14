Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the special committee on the Chinese Communist Party in the House of Representatives of the American Congress, together with a delegation of lawmakers, is going to visit Taiwan on February 21.

Back in 2022, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan China responded very aggressively

it fired missiles at the tiny island nation

conducted military drills around Taiwan with the a risk of disruption to commerce (supply chain issues)

cut off communications between the US and Chinese militaries

We'll have to wait and see if Galagher's visit draws a similar response.

China opposes Taiwan's freedom and wants to invade the country - its one of the reasons for China's dictatorship's 'no limits' support of the Russian dictatorship's brutal destruction of Ukraine.