Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the special committee on the Chinese Communist Party in the House of Representatives of the American Congress, together with a delegation of lawmakers, is going to visit Taiwan on February 21.
Info comes via the Financial Times, gated.
Back in 2022, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan China responded very aggressively
- it fired missiles at the tiny island nation
- conducted military drills around Taiwan with the a risk of disruption to commerce (supply chain issues)
- cut off communications between the US and Chinese militaries
From the time:
- China surrounded Taiwan with more than a dozen warships
- China slapped a ban on thousands of Taiwanese food imports, halts Taiwan's exports of natural sands
- China's military exercises near the country have hindered one of the busiest routes shipping routes in the world.
We'll have to wait and see if Galagher's visit draws a similar response.
China opposes Taiwan's freedom and wants to invade the country - its one of the reasons for China's dictatorship's 'no limits' support of the Russian dictatorship's brutal destruction of Ukraine.