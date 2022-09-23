Here's the latest forecast track of the storm brewing in the southern caribbean. There's still a wide range of outcomes but almost all of them now have the storm hitting some part of Florida after crossing Cuba. The only questions are the size and magnitude.

For energy markets, this is turning into less of an event because the vast majority of production is in the central gulf and the refineries are in Texas and Louisiana on the coast.

WTI is down $4.70 to $78.79 today. It's not like the market needed another reason to sell oil with all the growth worries.