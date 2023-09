It's a busy economic calendar today that peaks at 10 am ET with the release of both the ISM service sector index and the Bank of Canada interest rate decision. The ISM index is expected to dip to 52.5 from 52.7 but every component will be scrutinized for building US economic weakness.

US ISM Services PMI

Before that, we will get US and Canadian trade balance data -- both due at the bottom of the hour.

