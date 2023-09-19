Major currencies are little changed on the day and are likely to keep that way considering that we are still stuck in this waiting game. In the equities space, US futures are also lightly changed so that isn't helping with the mood while Treasuries are also seemingly waiting on the Fed decision before really acting out on the week.

The only real mover has been oil, which is up another 1% today with WTI crude trading to $92.40 and Brent crude clipping above the $95 mark at the moment. As higher oil prices continue to reverberate, that's not a good development for the inflation outlook and is worth thinking about in the weeks ahead.

For today, European trading will not have much to offer once again as we are likely to just continue the waiting game.

0600 GMT - Switzerland August trade balance

0800 GMT - Eurozone July current account balance

0900 GMT - Eurozone August final CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.