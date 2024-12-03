The dollar is sitting a little higher at the balance today, notably recouping some ground against the yen. USD/JPY fell yesterday to test its 100-day moving average and is now catching a slight bounce to be just above 150.00.

Besides that, the antipodeans are also continuing to be pressured towards recent lows amid a softer Chinese yuan. AUD/USD is starting to inch back towards the support region around 0.6433-50 at the moment.

With the focus shifting back to economic data and fresh flows this week/month, the dollar looks to be keeping in good stead for the most part. The only thing to be mindful of is the still strong bid in bonds. 10-year Treasury yields are still pondering a potentially firm break of its 200-day moving average of 4.206% and that will be one to be wary about.

Looking to the session ahead, there won't be much on the agenda to move needle in broader markets. That might make for a quieter session as we await more US labour market data this week. The main event will be the non-farm payrolls report on Friday of course.

Swiss inflation is the only notable release in Europe but with consumer prices holding well below 2%, the SNB will remain happy with the disinflation process. That said, they are still expected to cut rates again later this month and perhaps one final time in Q1 next year. That as the focus shifts towards managing the balance between the franc's strength and its impact on price pressures and the economy.

0730 GMT - Switzerland November CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.