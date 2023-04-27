Major currencies are little changed after the action yesterday, with the dollar having traded more mixed in general. So far today, there is just a decent bounce in the antipodeans after the selloff from yesterday.

The euro and pound are still two main ones to watch against the dollar though, as they are starting to test the waters of an upside break again.

Despite some early optimism yesterday, equities ended up with a defeat as only tech stocks were spared. The mood music today is reflecting more of the same, with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% while Dow futures are up just a measly 0.1%.

The bond market is calmer after the moves from yesterday but there is still a sort of tug of war taking place for now. The case in point that I argued here two days ago is still very much in play, I would say.

Looking ahead to Europe today, there won't be any data once again to guide markets. As such, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the risk mood and the feel in the bond market mostly. Dollar flows and technicals are also something to keep an eye out for, as month-end trading also draws near.

0900 GMT - Eurozone April final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone April economic, industrial, services confidence

