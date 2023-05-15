The dollar is keeping slightly on the softer side but overall changes are relatively light among major currencies. The aussie and kiwi are holding decent gains but they're not indicative of much after the sharp fall in the second-half of last week. AUD/USD is barely halving its Friday loss, despite being up 0.4% to 0.6675 currently.

Elsewhere, equities and bond yields are holding steady as markets look to get settled into the new week. It's all about the next big data and until we get there, trading sentiment might look fairly choppy and the best we can do is to gauge things via the technicals.

For today, there won't be much on the agenda to shake things up so it might be a quiet one in Europe before the focus shifts towards the US retail sales data tomorrow.

0600 GMT - Germany April wholesale price index

0630 GMT - Switzerland April producer and import prices

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 May

0900 GMT - Eurozone March industrial production data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.