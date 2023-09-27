The dollar is mildly higher to start the day as higher Treasury yields continue to reverberate across broader markets since last week. 10-year yields are down a touch today by 1 bps but still resting at 4.525%. That is continuing to keep equities under pressure and the more dour risk mood is also helping to keep the dollar underpinned in general.

EUR/USD is down 0.1% to 1.0557 at its lowest levels since March while USD/JPY is hovering in and around the 149.00 mark for now. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is down 0.2% to 0.6380 and NZD/USD down 0.3% to 0.5925 so far today.

The risk mood is on edge after the heavy selling in Wall Street yesterday, though US futures are finding a light reprieve today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.25% but the technicals aren't looking great in the big picture.

In the commodities space, gold is also one to watch in the sessions ahead as price now dips back below $1,900 currently. Elsewhere, oil prices continue to soar with WTI crude pushing back past $91 in a strong turnaround in trading yesterday.

There won't be much in Europe today to really shake things up, so keep an eye out on bond market developments as that will continue to impact broader markets. Month-end and quarter-end may make things a bit tricky but as long as yields continue to hold at the highs, that will keep the dollar poised against the major currencies bloc.

0600 GMT - Germany October GfK consumer sentiment

0645 GMT - France September consumer confidence

0800 GMT - Eurozone August M3 money supply

0800 GMT - Switzerland September Credit Suisse investor sentiment

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 September

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.