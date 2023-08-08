The dollar is holding higher so far today but it isn't really running away with gains after a bit more of a mixed showing yesterday. USD/JPY is the standout pair I would say so far this week, with price now running back above 143.00 after the jump higher in the day before.

Besides that, dollar pairs are still within the same range as what we saw yesterday. In the equities space, the slight reprieve yesterday is being checked back today as US futures are holding lower and not helped by a rather poor China trade balance data earlier. That is keeping markets more guarded in general.

In any case, with there being little on the agenda in Europe, there won't be much to really shake up the mood. As such, we're likely in for a quieter one once again as the summer lull kicks into gear.

0600 GMT - Germany July final CPI figures

0645 GMT - France June trade balance data

1000 GMT - US July NFIB small business optimism index

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.