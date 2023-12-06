The plunge in bold yields yesterday didn't do much to harm the dollar but traders will perhaps have to tread more carefully as we get closer to the US non-farm payrolls on Friday. And the ADP employment change roulette today will be one that could have more impact than the JOLTS data yesterday, even with its track record for being widely misrepresentative of what we might get from the payrolls.

The notable mover so far today is the aussie and kiwi, undoing some of yesterday's drop with AUD/USD itself clawing its way back above the 200-day moving average as seen here. This comes as equities are in a slightly better mood, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.3% with tech shares leading the advance.

Looking to European trading, bond flows and the risk mood will once again be key drivers in focus as there won't be much on the agenda to really impact trading sentiment. We'll be getting German factory orders and Eurozone retail sales among the lighter economic releases in the hours ahead.

0700 GMT - Germany October industrial orders

0830 GMT - Germany November construction PMI

0930 GMT - UK November construction PMI

1000 GMT - Eurozone October retail sales

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 December

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.