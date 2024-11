The US economic calendar is bare today aside from weekly oil inventory data. That will give markets a chance to trade around the election results. Eyes continue to be on House races, as it currently looks like Republicans will have a 2-seat majority, though there are some very close races.

Scheduled economic news is slated to come from outside the US with a speech from Lagarde at 9:30 am ET and then talks from the ECB's Schnabel at 1:30 pm at the same time as the Bank of Canada minutes.