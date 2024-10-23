Bank of Canada
Here are the key forecast changes (July 2024 → October 2024):

GDP growth:

  • 2024: 1.2% → 1.2% (unchanged)
  • 2025: 2.1% → 2.1% (unchanged)
  • 2026: 2.4% → 2.3% (slight decrease)

CPI Inflation:

  • 2024: 2.6% → 2.5% (decrease)
  • 2025: 2.4% → 2.2% (decrease)
  • 2026: 2.0% → 2.0% (unchanged)

Core Inflation (by Q4):

  • 2024: 2.4% → 2.3% (decrease)
  • 2025: 2.0% → 2.1% (slight increase)
  • 2026: 2.0% → 2.0% (unchanged)

US GDP Growth:

  • 2024: 2.3% → 2.8% (significant increase)
  • 2025: 2.1% → 2.4% (increase)
  • 2026: 2.2% → 2.2% (unchanged)

China GDP Growth:

  • 2024: 4.7% → 4.6% (slight decrease)
  • 2025: 4.3% → 4.3% (unchanged)
  • 2026: 4.0% → 4.1% (slight increase)

Key Commodity Price Changes:

  • Oil price assumptions reduced by US$10 per barrel:
    • Brent: US$85 → US$75
    • WTI: US$80 → US$70
    • WCS: US$65 → US$55

Other notable changes:

  • Q3 2024 inflation came in 0.2 percentage points lower than expected
  • U.S. growth outlook revised up due to stronger consumption, productivity growth, and easier financial conditions
  • Near-term China outlook revised down due to persistent property market weakness
  • Canadian housing market expected to strengthen due to lower interest rates and recent changes to mortgage insurance rules

USD/CAD was slow to react to the rate cut but has now risen to the highs of the day, up 35 pips to 1.3851.