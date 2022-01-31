My friends over at Newsquawk reminded me that markets are going to be closed all over Asia this week because of lunar new year holidays.

China and Taiwan are closed all week. Hong Kong is closed Monday through Thursday. South Korea is closed Monday through Wednesday. Tuesday is the holiday itself and has the most closures with Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia joining in with the aforementioned names.

The risk around the week is mainly centered around China where undetected omicron outbreaks could explode. That said, officials have heavily restricted travel in hot spots.