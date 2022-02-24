Moscow has closed the  stock market  , however, we are still getting prices for the 'Russian Vix' - Which is FLYING

RUSVIX

And the RUB is getting crushed.

RUB

IIRC, during the Crimean annexation, Moscow pretty much kept the stock market closed throughout the entire episode. Though my memory isn't what it used to be. So feel free to correct me - You lot love doing that!