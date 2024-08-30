We've been in a raging four-year bull market in most things since the pandemic but one month missed the memo: September.

Here I highlight the S&P 500 over the past four Septembers, all negative months. Of the 52 months since April 2020, just 17 of them have been negative, or 32.7%. However, of the negative months, 23% of them have been Septembers.

It's not a new phenomenon either, as September is the worst month over the long history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

It's not always the case in the S&P 500 as there was a sparkling 8.8% rally in 2010 and rallies of 2.42% and 2.97% in 2012 and 2013.

The good news is that a dip in October or September is usually worth buying as November is the second best month (after April).

For more, see my September seasonals package.