The major US indices are closing the day mixed. The Dow industrial average of 30 stocks closed higher. The broader S&P and NASDAQ indices of closed higher.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose +38.04 points or 0.09% at 40,974.98

S&P index fell -8.84 points or -0.16% at 5520.08.

NASDAQ index fell -52.00 points or -0.30% at 17084.30.

The small Russell 2000 also fell by -3.99 points or -0.19% at 2145.21

Nvidia fell -1.66% after declining over 9% in trading yesterday. Other chip stocks were mixed after sharp declines yesterday: