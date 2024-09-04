The major US indices are closing the day mixed. The Dow industrial average of 30 stocks closed higher. The broader S&P and NASDAQ indices of closed higher.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose +38.04 points or 0.09% at 40,974.98
- S&P index fell -8.84 points or -0.16% at 5520.08.
- NASDAQ index fell -52.00 points or -0.30% at 17084.30.
The small Russell 2000 also fell by -3.99 points or -0.19% at 2145.21
Nvidia fell -1.66% after declining over 9% in trading yesterday. Other chip stocks were mixed after sharp declines yesterday:
- Intel which has its own specific problems fell -3.3% and close below $20 at $19.43
- Micron rose 0.80%.
- AMD rose 2.87%
- Broadcom rose 0.87%