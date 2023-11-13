It is a mixed Monday for the major stock indices ahead of the important US CPI data tomorrow at 8:30 AM.
The headline CPI number is expected to rise by 0.1% with the core expected to rise by 0.3%. The YoY is expected to fall to 3.3% from 3.7% (YoY effects) while the core is expected to be unchanged at 4.1%. Putting the core number into perspective, the high YoY prior to the pandemic/supply chain spike, the highest level going back to 2005 was 2.9%. At 4.10%, that still is well above that old peak.
The final numbers today are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 54.75 points or 0.16% at 34337.88
- S&P index fell -3.69 points or -0.08% at 4411.54
- NASDAQ index fell -30.37 points or -0.22% at 13767.73