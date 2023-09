Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

It is tech shares that are seen higher again, with Nasdaq futures up 0.3%. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Dow futures are up 0.1%, so that is keeping the overall mood more mixed in general. There is still plenty to play for today with the ECB policy decision and major US data all coming up later.