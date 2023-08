Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

This comes as US futures are also little changed on the day but there is some back and forth action on ECB pricing. Despite the hotter French inflation numbers here, we are actually seeing odds of a rate hike be pared back to ~51% at the moment from around ~58% earlier in the day. The pricing is rather volatile at the moment and will be even more so as we get to the Eurozone inflation numbers later.