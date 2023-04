Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

After the gains last week, there isn't much to hold back equities for now with the DAX nearing its highs for the year while the CAC 40 itself is just 0.8% away from another all-time high. US futures are looking more tentative though, so bear that in mind. S&P 500 futures are down 9 points, or 0.2%, currently.