The ranges for major currencies were largely subdued earlier on and we are seeing an extension now, though the dollar is slightly lower across the board. EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.0750 with GBP/USD up 0.4% to near 1.2100 currently. That comes despite a little shakiness in the risk mood despite the opening gains in Europe. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.4% on the day:

As a reminder, a chunk of the gains in European stocks today are to do with a catch up to the Wall Street rally yesterday - which as a reminder, also came about after some volatile swings.