Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB flat

US futures are also marginally lower, down by 0.1% as the session gets underway. For today, the overall mood is likely to be more cautious and muted until we get to the Fed later.