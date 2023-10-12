Major currencies are more or less flattish, after a bit of an extension to the narrower ranges today earlier. The dollar is overall steadier as Treasury yields are also looking rather tentative, with 10-year yields seen at 4.56% for the time being. Taking EUR/USD as an example, the pair is little changed at 1.0624 as price is still holding just below its 23.6 Fib retracement level at 1.0643:

EUR/USD daily chart

Besides that, USD/JPY is also flat at 149.10 and GBP/USD likewise at 1.2307 on the day currently. There's just not much appetite all around as traders are opting to wait on the US CPI data later before chasing any bets.

In the equities space, there is some light optimism but nothing too outstanding. S&P 500 futures are still up by just 0.2% as gains are being kept in check ahead of the main event.