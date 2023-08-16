It was another down day (with a nasty close). The NASDAQ index once again led the way lower with a decline over 1%. The final numbers are showing.

Dow Industrial Average fell -180.67 points or -0.52% at 34765.73

S&P index fell -33.53 points or -0.76% at 4404.32

NASDAQ index fell -156.43 points or -1.15% at 13474.62

Russell 2000 fell -24.23 points or -1.28% at 1871.51

The biggest laggard in the Dow was:

Intel fell -3.57%. They called off a proposed merger with Tower Semiconductor as China scuttled the merger

Walgreens fell -1.43%

Caterpillar fell -1.06%

Procter & Gamble fell -1.04%

Boeing fell -1.01%

The biggest gainer for the Dow was Travelers with a gain of 1.19%. Other winners included:

Home Depot +0.28%

Merck +0.09%

Walmart +0.05%

Verizon +0.03%

After the close of Cisco announced earnings:

EPS came in at $1.14 versus $1.06 expected

Revenues came in at $15.2 billion versus $15.05 billion expected

Despite the beat Cisco shares are trading down -1.36%.

Nasty day. Nasty close for US stocks.