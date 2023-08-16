It was another down day (with a nasty close). The NASDAQ index once again led the way lower with a decline over 1%. The final numbers are showing.
- Dow Industrial Average fell -180.67 points or -0.52% at 34765.73
- S&P index fell -33.53 points or -0.76% at 4404.32
- NASDAQ index fell -156.43 points or -1.15% at 13474.62
- Russell 2000 fell -24.23 points or -1.28% at 1871.51
The biggest laggard in the Dow was:
- Intel fell -3.57%. They called off a proposed merger with Tower Semiconductor as China scuttled the merger
- Walgreens fell -1.43%
- Caterpillar fell -1.06%
- Procter & Gamble fell -1.04%
- Boeing fell -1.01%
The biggest gainer for the Dow was Travelers with a gain of 1.19%. Other winners included:
- Home Depot +0.28%
- Merck +0.09%
- Walmart +0.05%
- Verizon +0.03%
After the close of Cisco announced earnings:
- EPS came in at $1.14 versus $1.06 expected
- Revenues came in at $15.2 billion versus $15.05 billion expected
Despite the beat Cisco shares are trading down -1.36%.
Nasty day. Nasty close for US stocks.