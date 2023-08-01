The major European indices are off to a bad start for the month of August. All are lower on the day and closing near the lows for the day. The declines are led by Spain's Ibex which fell -1.44%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, -1.26%

France's CAC, -1.22%

FTSE 100, -0.43%

Spain's Ibex, -1.44%

Italy's FTSE MIB

The German DAX reached a new all-time high during trading yesterday at 16528.97. Today's rotation to the downside is a disappointment for buyers on the break.

German Dax comes off of all time highs

Spain's Ibex also reached a new high level recently (on Friday) at 9741. 90. The price did move lower yesterday and continued its decline in trading today.