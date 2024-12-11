French President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister on Thursday according to government sources and reported by Bloombert. Prime Minister Michel Barnier's was ousted last Wednesday.

The discussions have excluded the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, and the hard-left France Unbowed, headed by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, as Macron has chosen to engage solely with more moderate political forces. Some potential candidates include former Justice Minister François Bayrou and Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, but the door is open.