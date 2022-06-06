UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the vote of confidence, not by much but a win is a win:
Johnson speaking to media now, with a lot of bluster and spin of course. The good news is he has said he does not want a snap election.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the vote of confidence, not by much but a win is a win:
Johnson speaking to media now, with a lot of bluster and spin of course. The good news is he has said he does not want a snap election.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read