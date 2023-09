The oil market is in focus due to OPEC+ at the moment but it could be on storms later this week.

The NHC forecasts a near 100% chance of one system forming into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours with the second showing a 70% chance over the coming seven days.

The second system looks to me like it's tracking too far north to be a factor for the energy market but the first once is lining up right in hurricane alley.