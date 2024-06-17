A snapshot note via Westpacon their Australian dollar view.

In brief:

We anticipate wider and higher ranges for AUD in the month ahead. Volatile French politics will have their sway over the global risk climate, but a resumption of more encouraging US disinflation trends and revamped Fed rate cut bets should ultimately prove more decisive.

  • AUD/USD remains in a choppy and challenging 0.6575-0.6715 range. Surging French political and fiscal risks are taking a toll on the global risk climate.
  • Still, AUD should respect supports around 0.6550/60. The case for a higher AUD/USD range continues to develop, with yield spreads potentially providing a more secure floor.
  • Last week’s US May CPI, PPI and jobless claims showed that disinflation trends are resuming.

Not helping the AUD, saw WPAC, are:

  • commodity prices and China macro sentiment aren’t helping. Iron ore prices have fallen 15% since mid-May and port inventories are hitting two-year highs, despite efforts to ease a protracted property crisis.
  • China’s core growth drivers remain sluggish. May financing data showing ongoing sluggish corporate and household credit demand, while May factory output and fixed investment signal the rebound is already losing steam.
