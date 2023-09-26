This helps explain why some of these clowns are so unconcerned about shutting down the government and throwing millions of other people out of work.

Members of the US Congress get paid during a government shutdown:

their pay is enshrined in the Constitution

most members of the House and Senate get paid $174,000 a year

"leaders", like the House speaker and president pro tempore of the Senate, plus both chambers' majority and minority leaders, make $193,400

---

If these clowns can't reach a deal on funding before midnight Saturday, various functions of the federal government will be shut down.