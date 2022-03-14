The market is feeling a fair bit more optimistic to start the day though the positive vibes are not really reflected in all spaces.

Equities are holding up with S&P 500  futures  pointing up by 0.7% currently. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are up 4 bps to 2.045%.

In FX, the dollar is holding slightly firmer with EUR/USD unchanged just above 1.0900 while USD/JPY is trading up 0.4% to its highest level in five years, closing in on 118.00.

The aussie and kiwi are also notable laggards, with AUD/USD down 0.7% to 0.7240 on the day.

The Russia-Ukraine situation is still something to be wary about but it feels like the day-to-day impact is diminishing until there are notable developments or headline risks crossing.

Looking ahead to European trading, there isn't anything on the agenda to shake things up so we'll see how the market takes to the pre-FOMC mood this week.

0700 GMT - Germany February wholesale price index
0745 GMT - France January trade balance data
0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 11 March

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.