After the hustle and bustle from the US jobs report at the end of last week, markets are settling down into a slower pace this week with little appetite to really chase any firmer convictions. All eyes are on the US CPI data tomorrow and there is little interest to push for any moves until we get to the key risk event it seems.

Major currencies are looking subdued, trapped in narrow ranges while equities are calm and steady with bonds little changed so far today. It is shaping up to be one of those summer days in Europe where there is little to really digest or talk about.

The lack of any meaningful economic releases in the session ahead will just add to the lethargy.

1000 GMT - US July NFIB small business optimism index

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.