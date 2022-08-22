The dollar is keeping more mixed on the day, with major currencies mostly little changed. The antipodeans are holding decent gains but I wouldn't look too much into that as risk tones are rather defensive for the most part. AUD/USD is up 0.4% to 0.6900 as a test of the 5 August low at 0.6869 is still holding for now.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Treasury yields are little changed, though 10-year yields are hovering near the 3% mark (2.98% currently). But as highlighted last week, the more important thing to note is that the bond market is actually starting to budge as we see 10-year yields climb above its 100-day moving average.

Looking ahead today, we might not get much in terms of fresh catalysts with there being little on the agenda. Market participants will keep their focus on the Jackson Hole symposium on 25 to 27 August. All eyes will be on Powell's messaging after we saw a hot jobs report, a slight drop in inflation, and ongoing developments with regards to recession risks.

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 August

