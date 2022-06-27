Risk tones are more measured on the day but the yen is holding a little firmer as USD/JPY continues a bit more of a scuffle around the 135.00 mark. The dollar is trading more mixed though the technicals over the past week are hardly suggestive of much. The only potential big move was the jump in USD/JPY last week above 136.00 but that ultimately fumbled.

Stock futures are pointing a touch higher to start the day while Treasury yields are also a little higher, with 10-year yields seen around 3.15%. The low last week touched 3.00% and that seems to be where bond sellers are drawing the line to step back in.

There won't be much on the agenda in Europe to start the new week, so one can expect a quieter session perhaps before a bit more action once Wall Street enters the fray. On the week itself, central bank talk will be one to watch with the ECB forum being the main event. You can check out the full schedule here.

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 24 June

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.