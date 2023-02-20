Major currencies are little changed to start the day and there isn't much appetite all around in broader markets as well so far today. With US markets closed, there isn't much for traders to work with and so we are likely in for a slower and quieter session in Europe later.

There also isn't anything notable on the economic calendar to shake things up, so it'll be more of a placeholder until the trading action really kicks off again tomorrow.

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 17 February

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.