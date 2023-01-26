Here's a snapshot of the major currencies space (which is not much different to what it was roughly three hours ago here):

There's just a general lack of interest in markets for the time being, even with equities holding slightly firmer on the day. European indices are still maintaining slight gains while US futures are also a little higher currently. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.6%, buoyed by Tesla's record revenue and earnings beat.

But perhaps market players are waiting on key US data later, with other factors also in consideration: