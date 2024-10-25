This is more or less what happens when market players don't get their fix. It's all about economic data these days and there hasn't been any ones this week that stood out. The focus turned towards the bond market and rising yields but even that has cooled off in the past few sessions. 10-year Treasury yields are flat today at 4.202% currently. As such, currency traders are not finding much appetite on the day as well.

Dollar pairs are little changed for the most part with just some light extension to the narrow ranges in European morning trade.

USD/JPY is nudging back towards 152.00 after a fall in the handover from Asia, with the 100-hour moving average being defended at around 151.45 at the time. The 200-day moving average at 151.40 is also providing some extra support on the daily chart for now.

Besides that, there's not much else with most other major currencies keeping more muted. Equities are just a touch higher on the day but as a whole this week are still holding lower. US futures are up by 0.2% though and that might invite some interest from Wall Street to try and salvage something on the week before the weekend break.

In terms of data releases, there is the Canadian retail sales to look out for later. After that, it'll be a bit of a wait again until we get to the US JOLTS job openings on Tuesday. As for other key risk events, just be mindful of the Japanese elections this weekend.