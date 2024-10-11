Major currencies aren't showing much appetite with dollar pairs keeping lightly changed still in the opening hour in Europe. Here's a snapshot of things so far on the day:

Dollar pairs are pretty much keeping within 0.1% change with narrow ranges prevailing for the most part. Outside of USD/JPY, other dollar pairs are holding within a 30 pips range with EUR/USD sitting within a 13 pips range only.

And even for USD/JPY, the range today is an outlier compared to what we normally would see in the pair. The 14-day average true range (ATR) is ~180 pips. And the 7-day ATR for the pair is ~130 pips. So, yeah.

With little on the agenda in Europe, it's pretty much a placeholder session in the final day of the week. All eyes are on US data and more Fed speak to keep things interesting before the weekend.