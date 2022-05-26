The holidays (also observed in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden) might make for quieter trading even if European markets will still be open on the day itself.

A recap of the market action yesterday saw equities recover after a slump before the US open, as Wall Street looks to try and snap a run of seven straight weeks of losses. The FOMC meeting minutes release didn't do sentiment much harm as it revealed the Fed is sticking to its rate hike path of 50 bps in the coming meeting and no real mention of recession or stagflation risks.

US futures are keeping calmer so far on the day while the dollar is also little changed overall, after a mild advance yesterday. The greenback saw gains pull back a little after the FOMC meeting minutes, with the push and pull still ongoing after last week's drop.

US futures are keeping calmer so far on the day while the dollar is also little changed overall, after a mild advance yesterday. The greenback saw gains pull back a little after the FOMC meeting minutes, with the push and pull still ongoing after last week's drop.

The remainder of the week may see equities recover some more ground and dollar bets cool off further but as mentioned before, let's not forget the things that got us here since April trading. Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term pressures are still surging, the global economic outlook remains suspect, and central banks are sticking with tightening policy still - even if that window may be closing for some. *coughs in BOE*