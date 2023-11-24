Major currencies are not doing a whole lot today and with it being the Thanksgiving weekend, it's not too much of a surprise. This is one of those days that trading appetite is sapped and with there not being much on the economic calendar either, there isn't much for traders to work with on the day. Here's a snapshot of dollar pairs right now:

The only notable thing about trading today is that we are seeing some decent moves in the bond market as noted here. But that is not quite reverberating to other asset classes. So, we might be in for a quieter period as we wind down to the weekend in the hours ahead.