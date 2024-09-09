Analysts at BCA are expecting a recession for Europe early in 2025:

"Our conviction that a recession will engulf Europe early next year is strengthening."

Citing:

Leading global growth indicators continue to deteriorate

weakening economic activity ahead

steepening of the yield curve, the rebound in the VIX, the continued weakening of carry trades, and the relapse of commodity prices are all poor omens

data softening in Europe

On the euro: