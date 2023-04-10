That will once again make for a holiday-thin and light session in Europe with nothing much to work with. In case you missed it, the US jobs report on Friday was a rather decent one and on the balance of things should support the case for a 25 bps rate hike next month.

That said, the key data that markets are largely waiting on will come later this week and that is the US consumer price inflation report on 12 April. The release will play a major role in determining the upcoming Fed outlook. For now, markets are pricing in roughly 66% odds of a 25 bps rate hike with the switch around taking place after Friday's non-farm payrolls data.