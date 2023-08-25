- EURUSD 1.0812
- USDJPY 1.4608
- GBPUSD 1.2611
- USDCHF 0.8851
- USDCAD 1.3600
- AUDUSD 0.6417
- NZDUSD 0.5918
US interest rates:
- 2 year yield 5.058%
- 10 year yield 4.235%
- 30 year yield 4.284%
Major US stock indices:
- Dow industrial average up 89 points at 34188
- S&P index 4396, up 16 points at 4392.53
- NASDAQ index up 84 points at 13552
European indices:
- German DAX +0.34%
- France's CAC +0.43%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.15%
other instruments:
- Crude Oil $80.05
- Gold $1915.63
- Silver $24.17
- Bitcoin $26,085