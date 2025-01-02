The CSI 300 index closed down by 2.9% today while the Shanghai Composite has closed down by 2.7%. The softer PMI data from earlier here certainly did not help with the mood. But when it comes to China now, there are storm clouds brewing over its economy for the year ahead. And that's the bigger concern, not least with Trump tariffs also set to strike and Beijing still only touting high level commentary instead of detailed action.

The drop in the CSI 300 index today shows that it is on the brink of falling towards its lowest levels since the end of September: