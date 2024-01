Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.8%

This continues the drop from yesterday, with US futures also coming under pressure as the session gets underway. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.6%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.5%. Tensions in the Middle East are a factor in play, alongside the higher bond yields as Treasuries return to play after the long weekend.