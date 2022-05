The Saudi Energy Minister has been busy this morning.

SAUDI ENERGY MINISTER SAYS WE ARE GOING TO GO TO 13.2-13.4 MLN BPD SUBJECT TO WHAT WE WILL DO IN THE DIVIDED ZONE BY END OF 2026 OR BEGINNING OF 2027

SAYS WE CAN MAINTAIN PRODUCTION WHEN WE GET THERE IF THE MARKET DEMANDS IT

SAYS EVEN IN THE LAST FEW DAYS SOME PEOPLE CONTINUE TO HAVE THE GUTS TO SAY NOT TO INVEST IN GREEN FIELDS

SAYS WHEN DEMAND IS GROWING AS A RESULT OF PANDEMIC RECOVERY, WE ARE FACING THE REALITY THAT OIL FACILITIES HAVE SHRUNK AND ARE SHRINKING

SAYS IT IS NOT AN ISSUE OF CRUDE AVAILABILITY

SAYS THERE IS NO REFINING CAPACITY COMMENSURATE WITH THE CURRENT DEMAND

SAYS WE'RE IMPROVING WITH OUR FRIENDS FROM KUWAIT ON THE NEUTRAL ZONE, TRYING TO FIRST TO GO BACK TO OLD CAPACITIES

SAYS WE ARE MOVING TO DEVELOPMENT OF DURRA GAS FIELD

SAYS IF YOU CONTINUE WITH BORDER DELINEATION DURRA GAS FIELD WILL BE 'OUT OF ANY CLAIMS'

SAYS WE HAVE PUBLICLY ENCOURAGED IRAN TO COME TO THE NEGOTIATING TABLE, SAUDI ARABIA AND KUWAIT WANT TO DISCUSS DURRA GAS FIELD WITH THEM BECAUSE RESOURCES THERE ARE OF COMMON INTEREST BETWEEN BOTH COUNTRIES

SAYS KUWAIT AND SAUDI ARABIA NEED GAS, WE CANNOT BE DERAILED FOR MORE THAN 22 YEARS

SAYS POWER GENERATION SWITCH TO GAS AND RENEWABLES DOMESTICALLY WILL FREE A MILLION BPD OF OIL FOR EXPORT

SAYS AT A TIME LIKE THIS YOU NEED MORE EXCESS CAPACITY TO GIVE PEOPLE THE COMFORT THAT THEY HAVE THE ABILITY TO SAY WE HAVE A CONTINGENCY

SAYS WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF CAPACITIES AT ALL LEVELS IN THE ENERGY SECTOR IS A GLOBAL ISSUE FOR THE WORLD TO ATTEND TO

SAYS NOT CONSIDERING MORE UPSTREAM INVESTMENTS ABROAD FOR ARAMCO BECAUSE IT IS DOING A LOT OF DOWNSTREAM

SAYS WE HAVE NO MONEY TO WASTE ON ANYWHERE ELSE TO WASTE UPSTREAM-WISE APART FROM SAUDI ARABIA

SAYS WOULD ENCOURAGE POLICY-MAKERS TO COME OUT OF THE CLOSET AND SAY WE NEED HYDROCARBON INVESTMENTS

SAYS HOW CAN PEOPLE SAY WITH A STRAIGHT FACE WE ARE TRANSITIONING WHEN THEY ARE BUYING COAL FOR ALMOST 4X WHAT IT IS AND SAYING TO FRANCE NOT TO PRODUCE NUCLEAR ENERGY

SAYS EVERY MOLECULE OF METHANE WILL BE USED DOMESTICALLY, NO PLANS FOR EXPORT