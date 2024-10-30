  • Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

    • EPS: $0.80 (missed expectations of $1.03)
    • Revenue: $9.07 billion (missed expectations of $9.38 billion)
    • FY25 guidance suspended due to CEO transition and current state of business.
    • Shares are trading down -1.28%
  • Coinbase Global (COIN) Q3 2024
    • EPS: Reported $0.43 (met expectations of $0.43)
    • Revenue: $1.20 billion (missed expectations of $1.25 billion)
    • Shares are trading down -6.0%

  • Aflac Inc (AFL)

    • EPS: $2.16 (beat expectations of $1.68)
    • Revenue: $2.90 billion (missed expectations of $4.42 billion)
    • Shares are trading down -1.54%

  • eBay Inc (EBAY)

    • EPS: $1.19 (met expectations of $1.18)
    • Revenue: $2.6 billion (beat expectations of $2.55 billion)
    • Shares are trading down -9.66%

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META)

    • EPS: $6.03 (beat expectations of $5.24)
    • Revenue: $40.5 billion (beat expectations of $40.27 billion)
    • Key details:
      • Advertising revenue: $39.89 billion (expected $39.71 billion)
      • Family of Apps revenue: $40.32 billion (expected $39.98 billion)
      • Expects Q4 total revenue between $45 billion and $48 billion.
      • Shares are trading down -2.92%

  • Amgen Inc (AMGN)

    • EPS: $5.58 (beat expectations of $5.11)
    • Revenue: $8.50 billion (missed expectations of $8.52 billion)
    • Shares are trading down -0.29%

  • Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

    • EPS: $83.89 (beat expectations of $77.35)
    • Revenue: $7.99 billion (beat expectations of $7.63 billion)
    • Shares area trading up 4.62%

  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

    • EPS: $3.30 (beat expectations of $3.10)
    • Revenue: $65.6 billion (beat expectations of $64.51 billion)
    • Key details:
      • Microsoft Cloud revenue: $38 billion (expected $37.89 billion)
      • Intelligent Cloud revenue: $24.1 billion (expected $23.68 billion)
      • Azure and other cloud services revenue ex-FX: +34%
    • Shares are trading up 0.71%