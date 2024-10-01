- A second round of Iranian missiles is on the way
- Israeli military says 10M civilians were targeted by the missiles
- Israeli finance minister says Iran will regret this moment as it regretted Gaza, Hezbollah, and the state of Lebanon
- Heavy gunfire continues in Beirut
Iran says they launched tens of missiles to Israel. Israel will be targeted once more if it retaliates
US Defense Secretary Austin says he spoke with Israelis Gallant on Tuesday, and discuss severe consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel.
There is a direct attack.