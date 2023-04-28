The yen is the early mover today, being dragged lower after the BOJ left policy unchanged here. There were probably some quarters of the market hoping for a surprise but it didn't materialise and the yen, as well as Japanese bond yields, are lower as a result.
Other major currencies aren't seeing much moves while equities are more tentative after the solid gains posted in trading yesterday. Wall Street was on a tear with tech stocks leading the way, as the Nasdaq closed 2.4% higher. For today, US futures are down around 0.1% to 0.2% for now.
There will be a barrage of economic data releases coming up in Europe today and that could have an impact on the euro as we will be seeing GDP and CPI data across the euro area. That could also have an added impact on bond yields, alongside the BOJ from earlier today.
- 0530 GMT - France Q1 preliminary GDP figures
- 0600 GMT - Germany March import price index
- 0645 GMT - France April preliminary CPI figures
- 0700 GMT - Spain preliminary Q1 GDP figures
- 0700 GMT - Spain April preliminary CPI figures
- 0700 GMT - Switzerland March KOF leading indicator index
- 0755 GMT - Germany April unemployment change, rate
- 0800 GMT - Germany Q1 preliminary GDP figures
- 0800 GMT - Italy Q1 preliminary GDP figures
- 0900 GMT - Eurozone Q1 preliminary GDP figures
- 1200 GMT - Germany April preliminary CPI figures
Don't forget about the German state readings coming up here as well.
