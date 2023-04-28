The yen is the early mover today, being dragged lower after the BOJ left policy unchanged here. There were probably some quarters of the market hoping for a surprise but it didn't materialise and the yen, as well as Japanese bond yields, are lower as a result.

Other major currencies aren't seeing much moves while equities are more tentative after the solid gains posted in trading yesterday. Wall Street was on a tear with tech stocks leading the way, as the Nasdaq closed 2.4% higher. For today, US futures are down around 0.1% to 0.2% for now.

There will be a barrage of economic data releases coming up in Europe today and that could have an impact on the euro as we will be seeing GDP and CPI data across the euro area. That could also have an added impact on bond yields, alongside the BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with Read this Term from earlier today.

0530 GMT - France Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0600 GMT - Germany March import price index

0645 GMT - France April preliminary CPI figures

0700 GMT - Spain preliminary Q1 GDP figures

0700 GMT - Spain April preliminary CPI figures

0700 GMT - Switzerland March KOF leading indicator index

0755 GMT - Germany April unemployment change, rate

0800 GMT - Germany Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0800 GMT - Italy Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0900 GMT - Eurozone Q1 preliminary GDP figures

1200 GMT - Germany April preliminary CPI figures

Don't forget about the German state readings coming up here as well.

I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.