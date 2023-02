Is the tail wagging the dog in this case? Because a sudden bump in Bitcoin has also translated into other risky assets picking up slightly, with S&P 500 futures cutting losses to be down just 0.1% on the day now.

It's an interesting one but based on the price action yesterday, it definitely was the case that dip buyers are not to be ruled out. The US retail sales data later today will add to another bout of volatility across markets surely. Make sure you strap yourselves in for the ride.